The Arc of Lincoln uses technology to foster friendships during pandemic

17-year-old Grace Meints really misses her friends.

"She's just a very social butterfly," Jennifer Meints, Grace's mom said.

Grace, an LPS student, hasn't been out of the house in two weeks, not even to go to the grocery store.

"She has a suppressed immune system, she has chronic lung disease, just a lot going on so we want to keep her safe," Jennifer said.

But, for a kid who thrives on social interaction, it's been hard.

Though twice a day, there's a bright spot in all the solitude, when The Arc of Lincoln hosts online bingo and social hour every day.

"It's something to do when you're stuck inside, and it's fun," Grace said.

The Arc normally provides activities and trip for people with disabilities and their families, because socializing and connecting with one another is important for everybody.

Especially in a time where it can't be done in person.

"We had to get creative and find ways to keep the community involved," Michelle Johnson, executive director of The Arc of Lincoln said. "To give them free things to do to keep that socialization up, to keep friendships strong."

So every morning at 10:00 a.m., Johnson calls bingo from her living room.

Every afternoon, she hosts a social hour where they play games and talk about how they're coping with COVID-19.

"We're all here to support each other," Johnson said.

Everyone is invited, the Arc of Lincoln posts a link to the Zoom events on their Facebook page, inviting all of Nebraska to spend a little time seeking the positives in this time of uncertainty.

Jennifer said, it's working.

"Now in my house it's a bummer on Saturdays and Sundays when there's no bingo," she said.