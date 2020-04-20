The Bay in Lincoln goes virtual using Bayside Online

The Bay in central Lincoln is a community hangout, bringing together young people who enjoy skating, music, art and coffee. Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, they've found a new way to connect during this time.

On average, around 500 people walk in and out of the doors at The Bay every week. Now, The Bay is reaching even more people through an online platform called Flipgrid.

A couple weeks ago, the company started "Bayside Online," continuing to reach out to younger generations, but now through a virtual setting.

One of the biggest things the bay is known for is its skate park. By using Flipgrid, The Bay has now taken skateboarding to new heights.

Since many people can't physically enjoy their skate park anymore, they've started new online challenges and tutorials, sparking young skaters to get creative and think outside of the box.

These engagements are not only keeping kids busy but are connecting them with professionals and are taking their minds off of what they currently may be missing.

"If you're a 16-year-old kid, your friends are your life, or your extra curriculars are everything to you. So, how do you connect with those kids that are kind of feeling kind of lonesome or are feeling stuck," says Cayleen Green, a volunteer & DJ at The Bay.

The Bay has also built a mobile miniature skating ramp they take around Lincoln, allowing kids to enjoy skate sessions from their own driveways and garages.

During the coronavirus crisis, the non-profit has been connecting at-risk youth through much more than just skating.

With so many things in Lincoln being postponed or called off, The Bay is focused on one thing: making sure community isn't being canceled. That's why they've reached out to leaders in different areas of art and wellness, hoping to keep young people actively engaged during the pandemic.

Every week, on the online platform called Flipgrid,The Bay connects community leaders in health, art, music, photography, skating and journalism to young people living in Lincoln.

These videos allow professionals to use their expertise and guide kids in activities and sessions they find most interesting.

Professionals demonstrate projects and challenges kids can attempt on their own and receive feedback once they've given them a try.

"These videos that people are making, these relationships, [and] these jokes people are having over Flipgrid are significant. They're important, [and] they're going to last longer than quarantine," Green tells 10/11 Now.

The Bay is hoping to create these moments of impact as a way of distraction for both partners and young people in the community.

Not only are kids benefiting from The Bayside Online, but professionals aren't letting their talents go to waste. Instead, they're able to create new content and use their skills every day, even during the pandemic.

Even after the COIVD-19 crisis is over, The Bay says they won't stop producing Bayside Online content. They hope to continue making partnerships and building relationships through these videos in the future.

To help during the pandemic, The Bay now has a support help line, connecting people to resources much needed right now. For more information on how you can reach the help line and get involved with Bayside Online, you can visit The Bay's Facebook page.