The Beach Boys and America coming to Lincoln in 2020

The Beach Boys and America will be performing at Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl Theater in 2020.

They will be at the Pinewood Bowl on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Tickets to the concert go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com, the Ticketmaster App, and the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.