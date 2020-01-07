The "Blue Man Group" is one of many performances hitting the Lied Center's stage in 2020

Some of the biggest shows are making their way to the Lied Center's stage in 2020. Performances include the musical "Bandstand," the iconic dance company Bill T. Jones and performers from the world's premier comedy club "The Second City."

At the end of January, the famous Blue Man Group is returning to Lincoln. When Blue Man Group was in Lincoln in 2011 and 2013, shows sold out. The all-male crew is known for their signature drumming, creative dancing and quirky comedy.

Executive director at The Lied Center for Performing Arts tells us, "We're thrilled to have these guys that have redefined comedy, percussion and dance. [People ask,] 'What are you going to see when you see Blue Man Group?' Well, you're going to see a very entertaining show that is almost indescribable. You have to see it to believe it."

Blue Man Group will take the stage January 29, 2020 through February 2, 2019.

To find out more information about other shows coming to The Lied Center and how to purchase tickets, visit their website here.