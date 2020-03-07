The Cleaning Academy helps grow Spanish speaker's careers

Different types of chemicals and how they work, how to clean floorboards properly, all of that and more is being taught at a night class at El Centro to help people grow their careers.

It's aptly named "The Cleaning Academy." It's an eight-week program, three hours a week, all in Spanish, to help Spanish speakers develop their skills and hopefully grow their own business. This was the first session of the academy, and for the students, all costs are covered to attend the class.

It's sponsored by the Rural Enterprise Assistance Project and is a certified program through the Cleaning Management Institute. Meant to give local entrepreneurs a real chance to grow and get their business going.

"I want to learn how to use more, all of the products I use in my job, and this will help me," said Obdulia Robles-Cruz, a student in the program. "And it makes me more professional, as well."

The class covers everything from customer service to how chemicals interact, and it's all in Spanish.

"There is a lot of opportunities and a lot of competition," said Mabel Alarcon-Craven, an instructor. "If they know how to do it, it can be a successful business."

For students like Obulia, who have been cleaning for 17 years, this is her chance to make herself better and work on starting her own business.

"Well, I love to clean, and I'd like to make more money," Robles-Cruz said.

Through every worksheet and test, these students are gaining valuable life skills.

"If they are able to start their own business, they are able to change their own life and the lives of their family," said Alarcon-Craven.