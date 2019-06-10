The Food Bank of Lincoln provides free lunches for children during the summer

The Food Bank of Lincoln is ensuring no children go hungry over the summer.

Frances Wood, with Lincoln Parks and Recreation, leads the Crunch and Lunch daycamp on June 10th, (Source: KOLN)

They provide nearly 800,000 free meals to children in Lincoln each year, some of which are provided at a Lincoln Parks and Recreation Summer Camp at Peter Pan Park.

"We offer meals through these programs to ensure these kids have enough to eat, even when they are not in school," Michaella Kumke, communications director for the Food Bank of Lincoln said.

Staff at the daycamp said this is a big concern for children in this area- who don't always know where their next meal is coming from.

That's where the Food Bank of Lincoln comes in.

"This is our work. To get meals to neighbors in need," Kumke said.

At Crunch and Lunch, kids participate in free activities before being fed lunch in the basement of Connection Point Church near 33rd and Holdrege.

They feed about 30 children each weekday.

It's a memory Crunch and Lunch supervisor Frances Wood said she shares with the children she now serves.

"I remember growing up and being in the summer camp program, when that was really impactful for me," Wood said.

This is just one location where children get free meals. There's 32 total that distribute 3,300 meals each day. Many locations also serve breakfast.

"We're really happy to do it, it's chaos," Wood said. "Like I said, the most important thing is that we're getting food inside of people's stomachs and making sure that they feel safe moving forward."

To learn more about the free lunch sites click here.