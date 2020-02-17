The Garden of Giving Exhibit at Gateway Mall inspires donations

Gateway Mall will transform into an interactive art exhibit, featuring a garden full of flowers that are hand-crafted from repurposed clothes, sheets and other reclaimed fabrics on Saturday, March 7. The exhibit, titled “The Garden of Giving,” hopes to remind mall guests that each person has incredible potential.

In addition to taking pictures under an archway made the cloth flowers and decorative ferns, guests have the opportunity to walk along a river made of jeans, relax in an igloo and donate to Goodwill.

“We’re excited about the conversation this display will create in the mall and the community," said Becky Sidles, Gateway Mall Marketing Manager. "The fact that we can connect it to action, donations that can repurpose items and help others, just puts a nice bow on the whole thing and makes everyone feel good about it.”

“The Garden of Giving” will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 with a ribbon cutting and activities to follow. The art exhibit will be on display during regular Gateway Mall business hours through Sunday, March 22.