The Hallmark Channel brings Christmas to David City early

Christmas came early in David City, Nebraska. Lights, carolers and thousands of people flooded downtown David City to enjoy the early Christmas.

"It's all the good things in the world right?" said Adam Hiles, a visitor. "You got Hallmark, you got Christmas in October, plus it's just a great time with an awesome community and be together with friends."

Mayor Alan Zavodny said the celebration and decorations brightens up the town.

"I think it will bring some small town notoriety of what small town, Nebraska living is like and what it's like to really embrace and celebrate Christmas and get the Christmas spirit," said Mayor Zavodny.

David city is home to Hallmark creator Joyce C. Hall.

"Great things happening in small communities," said Pam Slay, with The Hallmark Channel. "David City here today is proof of that. That was the purpose and the goal to showcase cities and towns and show people how good people are."

The plan to make David City a Christmas haven started a year and a half ago.

"You know, you get a call from Hallmark, you're saying 'What do you want?' It was neat," said Mayor Zavodny.

To lovers of all things The Hallmark Channel, this was heaven. Christmas lights, cookies and even a camel all made an appearance.

"It just has generated a lot of excitement that you just could not predict," said Mayor Zavodny.

For The Hallmark Channel, it's a way to honor their creator and highlight small towns. The team captured hours of video which they say they may make an hour-long documentary. Said Slay:

"The most innovative and beautiful ideas in the world begin in the meaningful places like David City.”