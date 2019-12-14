The Haymarket gets festive with the 12th annual Breakfast with Santa

As it gets closer to Christmas, the Haymarket wants to make sure people are in the Christmas spirit. And that means the 12th annual Breakfast with Santa.

(Source: Madison Pitsch)

Of course, while Santa was there, people were able to get a photo opp with the man himself. Children also got a chance to eat a breakfast, catered by Lazlos, all to the tune of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Organizers said the event is a way for the Haymarket to give back.

"We like to give back to the community and get people down here to see what we have to offer as a district," said Jeff Cunningham, executive director of the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation.

Children also got a chance to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas and to deliver their letters to the North Pole. There was even a chance to get a Santa-shaped balloon.