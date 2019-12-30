The Lincoln Police Department is urging people to stay safe on New Year's

According to the National Safety Council, almost half of all car accidents on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are caused by drunk drivers.

That's why Lincoln police officers will be out in full force the next few nights. So far in December, LPD has made 67 DUI arrests.

"You're not just affecting yourself, but you're affecting other families as well once you decide to make that decision of getting behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol and or any type of drug or substance," says LPD's Officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin.

No matter how you choose to bring in 2020, LPD urges you not to drink and drive. Instead, they encourage you to take advantage of ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft.

Officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin tells 10/11, "You want to make sure wherever you are, if you are going to consume alcohol, that you have someone that's going to be your designated driver that's with you or someone that you can rely on that you can call and come and pick you up."

If you're having a New Year's Eve party, LPD is reminding you to host responsibly, remembering not to serve alcohol to minors. If you're out on the road and see a driver who may be impaired, the best thing to do is pull over and call 911.