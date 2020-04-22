The Mill now offering stay-at-home wine tastings

The Mill is known around Lincoln for their coffee and tea but starting Friday they are sending wine and food pairings home for customers.

The first kit has five wines and five dishes that will be delivered to customer's doors.

The boxes will come with instructions on how to prepare the dishes and all the ingredients needed to make them, as well as pouches of wine to go with each dish.

Participants will be able to join a Zoom chat and will be talked through the food and wine pairings like a traditional tasting session.

"Mark our wine vendor does a wonderful job of picking our wines," said Dan Sloan the co-owner of The Mill. "Having a nice theme through them. Then we sit down with our chef and sample each wine and go through a brainstorming session to come up with a food that matches that taste profile.

The wine and food boxes cost $45 dollars and come with enough for two people.

The theme for this Friday's box is Italy, chosen because of COVID-19s impact on the region and the wide popularity of its food and wine with Mill customers.

If you registered for the first session The Mill is also sending out a few options for Zoom backgrounds with images from Italy so people can join in the fun during the call.

Friday's event is already sold out but The Mill plans to make this at least a weekly event, and next week they will be doing Spain.

You can sign up for that event on their website.