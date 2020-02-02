Slick Conditions Possible For Monday

The Monday morning and evening commute could be slippery as areas of light freezing drizzle, possibly mixed with some light snow, will be possible across south central and southeastern Nebraska through the day on Monday.

Combined with north and northeast winds gusting as high as 30 to 40 MPH, slick travel conditions are possible through the day.

Roads, bridges, overpasses, and particularly sidewalks have the potential to be very slippery.

Much colder conditions are expected into the day on Monday with steady temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s expected throughout the day.

Combined with strong north and northeast winds, wind chill temperatures are expected to be in the teens and low 20s for Monday.

10/11 Now has issued a Weather Alert Day for freezing drizzle.