The Nebraska Corrections Department will screen all visitors regarding symptoms, travel history

The Nebraska Department of Corrections announced Thursday that anyone entering any facility operated by the Nebraska Department of Corrections facility will be asked to answer a series of questions to help identify those who have a higher chance of transmitting COVID-19.

For now, visits will continue to be allowed with inmates, but NDCS Director Scott Frakes said it is still possible that they need to suspend those visitations.

"This situation is very much day-to-day and we are prepared to react with an abundance of caution in order to keep those who live and work in our facilities as health as possible," Frakes said.

Visitors, volunteers, contractors and others will be asked to confirm they are symptom-free, verify if they have had contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 and if they have traveled recently by plane.

If they have any questions answered in the affirmative, entry to the facility will be denied.

Frakes also said they'll have thermometers on hand so they can easily detect if someone has a fever.

"While we don't want to be intrusive, we have a responsibility to take those precautions that are most appropriate at this time," Frakes said.

Frakes will also remind staff about the symptoms associated with coronavirus and take additional steps to disinfect areas where they work.

"For example, we will be cleaning transport vehicles more frequently and thoroughly after each trip," Frakes said. "We have directed facilities to curtail staff and inmate activities where food is served and where large groups of people may be congregating in a small spaces.”

The majority of volunteer activities will continue for now, though Frakes said it was very likely that a tipping point would come, requiring more stringent steps.

“This illness is moving rapidly. Despite all that we do, we cannot eliminate complete human contact," Frakes said. "We will continue to facilitate activities for as long as possible, to the extent that it does not put anyone in NDCS or members of the public in further jeopardy for becoming sick.

Information about visitation would be updated on the agency’s website: corrections.nebraska.gov.

“People should check the status, before they make the trip. Certainly, we appreciate everyone’s willingness in answering those screening questions, before stepping inside our facilities.”