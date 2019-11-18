The Nebraska History Museum is looking for retired teacher volunteers

The Nebraska History Museum is looking for more retired teachers to volunteer for tours.

It's main reason for asking for retired teachers because of their prior experience working with kids.

Volunteers will experience behind the scenes activities as museum staff prepare for new exhibits and programs at the Nebraska History Museum.

The Nebraska History Museum's spokesperson Jessica Stoner said, "You don't have your own classroom anymore so you still have contact with students."

Stoner said the museum is looking for about 8 to 10 more volunteers. She said volunteers can choose how many tours they want to give throughout the day.

Training sessions started this month and more will be done in February.

