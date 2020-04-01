The Other Room in Lincoln making cocktail kits to-go

As bars continue to close their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one Lincoln speakeasy is working to send home craft cocktails with customers.

The Other Room in the Haymarket launched its to-go cocktails on Wednesday.

Five drinks that they would usually make in the bar are being packaged for at-home mixing. The packs include the spirit, garnishes and instructions of how to put it all together.

Kits come in various sizes from two up to eight drink servings. Prices range from $8 to $29 dollars, depending on the size you get.

"Which ones are our favorite, which ones are some that you can't actually make at home," said Devin Neal with The Other Room. "Like our Mumbai Exorcism, most people don't have hibiscus syrup at home so it's very unique to The Other Room."

They are still working to set up a website but for now, to order call the bar or message them on Facebook to schedule a time for pick-up.