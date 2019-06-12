Phantom of the Opera tickets on sale June 17

Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will go on sale Monday, June 17 at 11 a.m.

The show will premiere at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, October 23-November 3, 2019.

This new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making it one of the largest productions to tour North America.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “With PHANTOM still the reigning champion as the longest-running production on Broadway after 31 phenomenal years, with no end in sight, I’m delighted that this spectacular new production of PHANTOM has been as well-received in the U.S. as the brilliant original and has already been seen by over 4.5 million people across North America since it opened in November 2013. With an exciting new design and staging, retaining Maria Björnson’s amazing costumes, the new PHANTOM is thrilling audiences and critics alike all over again.”

To purchase tickets, visit LiedCenter.org, call 402-472-4747 or visit the Ticket Office at 301 N. 12th St.

For more information on the production and a video sneak peek, please visit www.ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com/ustour/

