The Rush Market moving out of Gateway Mall

The Rush Market, a pop-up store that has been occupying the old Younkers location at Gateway Mall since May, is moving on from the location.

According to an email sent to customers, the store is holding a “pop down”.

“We love being at Gateway Mall, but our time is up at the former Younkers space,” the email read.

The store will close “very soon” but no exact date was given.

A Final Sale Event begins on Thursday.

There is no word on where the store will head next.

The Rush Market sells furniture and home décor.

