The Umbrella Academy is the top Netflix show in Nebraska for 2019

The most popular Netflix show in Nebraska was The Umbrella Academy, according to research by HighSpeedInternet.com.

HighSpeedInternet.com compiled a list of popular shows on Netflix in 2019, found the top 12 with the most search volume, and used Google Trends to find and rank the most searched Netflix shows in every state.

Premiering in February 2019, The Umbrella Academy was watched by 45 million households within the first four weeks. And it was the most googled Netflix show in 15 states for 2019.

Orange Is the New Black claimed the honor of being 11 states’ most popular Netflix show in 2019.

Other Netflix originals included House of Cards, Stranger Things, The Haunting of Hill House, and Black Mirror.

