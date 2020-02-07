The University of Nebraska changes academic requirements to allow 3.0 GPA

The University of Nebraska announced Friday it is changing its admission guidelines to accept a 3.0 Grade Point Average. Previous admission requirements at the University of Nebraska meant a 20 ACT score or higher or being ranked in the top half of your class.

Nebraska isn't the first to accept a 3.0 GPA as an admissions guideline; several Big Ten schools list GPA as a factor in admission. Students said this will make higher education accessible.

"I'm not the biggest fan of standardized testing in general," said Simon Hovis, a junior at UNL. "A couple of my friends, when we were applying to colleges, missed out on scholarships or schools that they wanted to get into, just because they're not the best test-takers," said Hovis.

"I think it's designed for a certain type of student to succeed," said Roni Miller, a junior at UNL. "This addition of allowing students to have that 3.0 GPA or higher could be a great addition to allow more students to have access to education in the state of Nebraska," said Miller.

Nebraska's admissions team said not including GPA in admissions measurements was possibly keeping many potential scholars out of the university.

"There are talented scholars all across the state and the country," said Abby Freeman, the Director of Admission at UNL. "They make take the test score, they may prefer the GPA route and this offers an option for them."

Nebraska measures your admission against a standard of academic performance and core course requirements. Now your GPA is also accepted as your academic performance.

"Some schools will use test scores, rank, GPA," Freeman said. "Nebraska is really moving in line with what schools across the country are doing."

Freeman said many high schools are also getting rid of class ranks, meaning Nebraska admissions needed to adapt.

"We're really trying to be accessible to our students and make sure we're meeting the needs of people in Nebraska, and we hope this option does that," Freeman said.

The Admissions Office said they're also changing their policies on transfers. Previously they had to meet the academic course requirements of incoming freshmen. Now they just have to have completed 24 credits at accredited institutions.

University president Ted Carter said in a statement, "This is about access. Our highest priority is to ensure that a world-class University of Nebraska education remains accessible for every student who is qualified and wants to attend."