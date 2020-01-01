The University of Nebraska-Lincoln plans to create personalized Veterans' Tribute Project

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln plans to put a $4.5 million project dedicated to veterans on the east side of Memorial Stadium.

The project contains panels extending from the ROTC building to the eastern part of Memorial Stadium.

Assistant to the Chancellor for Government and Military Relations Michelle Waite said this project has been in the works for a couple of years, but is starting to gain momentum towards construction.

"The concept of the panels are what are also displayed in Washington," Waite said. The project will also includes inscribing words on the steps leading to the ROTC building.

Lincoln veterans, including Vietnam veteran Richard Esquivel, think the university needs to do more with this project.

"I think they can come up with a better design besides the panels," Esquivel said, ""Make it more definitive of what veterans fought for."

Esquivel and Vietnam veteran Jimmy Carlson think making it more personalized will better represent veterans.

The university is planning to do a personal angle by asking veterans what kind of quotes they want in the panels, but have not done so yet.

The project is expected to begin construction this spring. The university plans for it to be complete by May of 2021.