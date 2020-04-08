The Warm Cookie set to close temporarily

The Warm Cookie is used to doing a lot of business through carry out and delivery but now the health of their owner and staff in the middle of COVID-19 is topping business.

Friday at five the open sign at The Warm Cookie will be off for the foreseeable future.

"Tomorrow is going to be the same as if it was Valentine's Day and Friday is going to be the same," said Tricia Ward. "We're happy to help out so many people in Lincoln who are quarantined."

Tricia Ward started The Warm Cookie with her family.

Last year she suffered a stroke and was in the ICU for three weeks and then at Madonna in Lincoln for another three.

"During that time our staff took over and took care of this place," said Ward. "I feel kinda like now I need to take care of them and we feel like we need to shut down and keep them safe."

Ward says they have been flooded with orders since the announcement but hopes her decision to close will make others take COVID-19 precautions a little more serious.

"I went on a ventilator for several days and I was very close to death," said Ward. "I don't want to put them in that position."

The group says they hope to be back up and running normally as soon as possible.