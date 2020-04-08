The Warm Cookie temporarily closing as pandemic continues

The Warm Cookie in Lincoln is temporarily closing its doors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to a post on its Facebook page, The Warm Cookie said it has made the “hard decision to close after this Friday until the COVID-19 threat has passed.”

"It has been an absolute joy bringing smiles to you and helping you celebrate special occasions during these dismal times,” the post states.

“We don't make this decision lightly but must do what is best for our team and their families. Thank you so much for supporting us and other local businesses during this time. Looking forward to seeing you again - hopefully sooner than later!”

