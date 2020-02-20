The Weeknd to perform in Omaha this summer

The Weeknd has scheduled an Omaha performance among the 57 lined up for "The After Hours Tour."

The Weeknd's concert is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at CHI Health Center in Omaha. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28; but American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets between 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, and 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

The world tour is named for The Weeknd's upcoming album, "After Hours," set to be released March 20 and already available for pre-order. Tickets purchased online for the tour's North American dates come with a copy of the CD, the release states.