The country's first station to convert to all-electric charging opens in Maryland

Whether you drive a gas guzzler or a compact car, we don't always love the price we pay at the pump. Now, more than 1 million electric cars are hitting roads across the U.S.

The number of people driving electric cars is projected to reach 18 million by the year 2030. There's one gas-to-electric refueling station in Maryland getting a head-start, and it's the very first of it's kind.

RS Automotive has been known as the local Takoma Park, Maryland gas station for 60 years. Now, it's the country's first station to convert to all-electric charging.

The plan executed all from simply having a conversation at the dinner table. The owner's daughter Teresa was a senior in high school at the time and somehow convinced her dad to change his business.

"I think climate change is one of the biggest issues that we're facing in America," Teresa Doley says.

Despeswar Doley owns the electric fueling station and says, "[My daughter said], 'Oh dad! Dad, you've gotta do it. That's a really good, great idea. She went on and on and on and talked about the environment [and] global warming."

Teresa says, "Definitely, it was a lot of my dad. He was the one who did most of the work, but I'm happy I was able to convince him to create this change."

As of now, the owner says he knows it's not a guarantee his business will be a complete success. One of the main things people may have an issue with is the price. It costs between 8 and 15 dollars to charge a car for about 30 minuites.

The owner says one of the biggest challenges he's ever had was first starting his repair shop back in 1997, with only 200-dollars sitting in his bank account. He says this new start-up should be a piece of cake.