'The kids need to be outside': Lincoln parents react to playgrounds reopening

Lincoln parents are starting to bring their kids to playgrounds after some have reopened to the public.
By Jared Austin
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Lincoln Parks and Rec is gradually reopening its 89 playgrounds after closing them nearly three months ago. On Sunday, some Lincoln parents brought their kids to the playground at Bethany Park. A Lincoln mother, Laura Blakesley, said her sons are happy to be back outside playing.

"They were upset when everything was closed," Blakesley said. "There was nothing to do so we're happy that they're open."Lincoln Parks and Rec will have to inspect each playground before each one reopens. Lincoln Parks and Rec usually runs inspections each week, but have been unable to do so since playgrounds closed in early April. To open playgrounds safely, the equipment must be inspected by a Certified Playground Inspector before reopening. Lincoln mother, Clarissa Martinez, said it's been too long since her kids were able to go to the playground.

"I honestly just enjoy being out and feeling the wind and the sunshine and seeing my kids play and laugh," Martinez said. Blakesley said her family will be making sure they stay safe when at the playground to make sure they don't spread COVID-19.

"We bring our hand sanitizer and wash our hands before we come," Blakesley said. Both parents say with it being summer time now, it's important for their families to get outside and burn some energy.

"The kids need to be outside," Blakesley said. "There's no way to stay inside all summer long and they need to be living life a little this summer." Lincoln Parks and Rec said it plans to have all playgrounds open by this coming weekend.

