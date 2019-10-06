Sleeping 6-year-old killed in Cleveland drive-by shooting

The search for a gunman that riddled a home with bullets and killed a sleeping 6-year-old girl continues.

Lyrica Melodi Lawson was shot in the head while sleeping at her home at 1388 E. 171st in Cleveland. (Source: Police handout/WOIO/Gray News)

The 6-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but died hours later.

The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. on Saturday.

A press release stated a rally and candlelight vigil are being held in memory of Lawson on Monday to “address the community to stop gun violence.”

According to the release, “concerned citizens, students, families, and community leaders and organizations” are asked to gather at Lawson’s school, which was Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Hannah Gibbons-Nottingham School at 1401 Larchmont Rd., at 5 p.m. to march down to her home where she was gunned down at 1388 E. 171st Street.

During an investigation officers learned that a vehicle was seen driving away after the incident but no description other than it was a dark color.

While on scene officers administered first aid until the arrival of EMS.

At this time, police have no suspects.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this matter call 216-621-1234 or report via Crime Stoppers (216) 252-7463.

