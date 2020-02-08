Theater production hopes to help those dealing with traumatic events

A Lincoln group is putting a theater performance together to help those who have gone through a traumatic time.

They're also looking for area performers to be apart of the show.

Shadows and Light: Untold Stories is a year long project with Families Inspiring Families and the Angels Theater Company.

The goal is to empower people who have experienced traumatic events and translate that into a performance piece.

The group is looking for an ensemble of 6-10 people and they’ll perform at the Lied Center at the end of April and early May.

"This is the culmination of about nine months of group work where participants have developed their person lived experiences into a narrative, that is then made into monologue pieces that are being used to audition,"

Organizers believe when people can tell their story in a safe and supportive place.. They are able to heal from the event.

Auditions were held at Region V downtown and will also take place next Saturday.

You don't need any prior experience to tryout.

