'There's no Plan B': Nebraska Revenue Committee proposing 'only' option for property tax relief

Nebraska's Revenue Committee is prioritizing a bill for property tax relief by decreasing tax dollars given to schools. According to Revenue Committee chairperson Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, the bill would increase state aid to public schools by $520 million over three years.

"There is no Plan B honestly." Sen. Linehan said, "You can't have a Plan B."

Property tax relief has been up for debate the last couple of years in the Legislature, but this one is different from years past.

This bill would not increase sales or income tax; contrary to last year where it would have increased it by 1%. Gov. Pete Ricketts said agrees with the framework of the bill because it got rid of the tax increase.

State senators debated for three hours Wednesday, with several saying it will not benefit schools.

Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks said Lincoln Public Schools would lose nearly $30 million in the first three years.

"One of the greatest draws to our community are our public schools," Sen. Pansing Brooks said, "So intentionally causing Lincoln schools to have a major decrease of millions of dollars to me is a non-starter."

She also said people in Lincoln pride themselves on a good school system and this bill could affect it.

"It's either going to affect class sizes, or it will affect the number of people who can be hired to help teach our kids," Sen. Pansing Brooks said.

While the bill is still highly debated, Sen. Linehan said this is what the Revenue Committee is sticking with and wants to work with school administrators to pass the bill.

"People need relief now," Sen. Linehan said, "Realize if passed at this session it still takes 3 years to go into effect."

Sen. Linehan said she's confident this bill will get out of committee. She also said she may need 33 votes for it to pass.