New COVID-19 case identified in Dawson County

One additional case of COVID-19 reported to Two Rivers Public Health Department. This individual is a Dawson County female in her 40s who has minor symptoms and is currently self-isolated at home. Two Rivers Public Health Department staff is actively monitoring this situation, and have contacted individuals who need to self-isolate at this time. This case is a travel related case, and unrelated to the cases identified in Buffalo County.

People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. The provider can evaluate and determine if testing is necessary.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease, according to the CDC. The people in the higher risk groups should:

• Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications

• Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others

• When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact, and wash your hands often.

• Avoid crowds as much as possible.

• Avoid cruise travel, and nonessential travel.

• If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in the community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

There is a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed: 402-552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. 7 days a week. For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.