Third annual dog bowl supports off-leash parks

On Sunday, local dogs got to enjoy a night out with their owners.

(Source: KOLN).

It's all part of the third annual Dog Bowl.

The event took place at the Pinewood Bowl and was full of dogs big and small.

An event organizer tells 10/11 NOW that he hopes the event helps build a sense of community around off leash dog parks.

He says this started two years ago and they hope to raise money to increase amenities at dog parks.

"It’s a great opportunity to be able to get out and have your dog’s run free in a safe environment where they're going to be easily contained and you don't have to worry about them bolting in a street or anything like that,” said Eric Newgard.

Newgard says events in the past have helped them add things like sidewalks, washing stations and benches to existing parks.

He says he hopes they're able to raise some money to continue to improve dog parks here in Lincoln.