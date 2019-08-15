Third arrest made in connection to string of vandalisms

Lincoln Police have arrested a third individual in connection to a string of 60 vandalisms in June that caused roughly $30,000 in damage.

Kollin Bailey, 18, was arrested on Thursday by Lincoln Police in connection the vandalisms that happened in northeast Lincoln.

Bailey was already being held in jail on unrelated robbery charges.

Cody Slama, 18, and a 17-year-old male were arrested previously in the case.

Police said they used video surveillance, tips, and fingerprints located at the scene to identify the suspects.

