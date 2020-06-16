Third case of rare childhood syndrome reported to DHHS

A third confirmed case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The child from Douglas County was recently hospitalized and later released. MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

Two cases of MIS-C were reported earlier in June - one in Dawson County and one in Douglas County. Both children were hospitalized and later released.

Experts don’t know exactly what causes this syndrome, but they do know that many children diagnosed with it had COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19. The syndrome appears to be an uncommon manifestation potentially tied to COVID-19. It can be very serious, but most children diagnosed with the condition have gotten better with medical care.

DHHS shared information on recognizing, managing and reporting potential cases of MIS-C with health care providers and local health departments across the state in a May 18 Health Alert Network advisory.

There is still a lot to learn about MIS-C and more study is needed. State and local health departments nationwide are working with federal partners to investigate cases and possible causes.