Third person arrested in connection to fatal stabbing on March 8

A third person has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Lincoln earlier this month.

Victor Melendez, 19, of Lincoln, was arrested on March 18 in connection to the fatal stabbing of Edward Varejcka.

Melendez, who is being held on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and being an accessory to a felony, is the third person arrested in connection to the case.

Krysean Reynolds and Makayla Fell have also been arrested for accessory to a felony.

The murder suspect has not been arrested.

LPD said around 3:30 a.m. on March 8, officers were sent to an apartment in the 2200 Block of Orchard Street on a report of a stabbing.

According to police, officers found Varejcka, 36, with several stab wounds. CPR was unsuccessful and Varejcka died at the scene.

Police said at least three people were inside the apartment at the time of the stabbing, and a fourth person that lives at the apartment was outside.

Varejcka lives in Lincoln but not at that particular location, according to police. A motive for the multiple suspects entering the apartment and stabbing Varejcka is still unclear.

Anyone with information on the stabbing should contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

