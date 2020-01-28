'This disease is not fun': Diabetics hopes Nebraska legislation is passed to decrease the cost of insulin

Sen. Kate Bolz is planning to have her bill passed this session that would decrease the cost of insulin.

According to the Health Care Cost Institute, the average price of insulin is near $450 per month. Mark Feit, a Lincoln man with diabetes, said seeing the costs of insulin gave him sticker shock.

"This disease is not fun," Feit said, "It's miserable and the last thing you need to be worrying about is can I afford it? How long is it going to last?"

Feit was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2012 and became insulin dependent last July. He said the insulin he had to choose from was between $200 and $300 a month. A cost he says could impact hundreds of families.

"I don't know a lot of people who have an extra $300 a month in their pocket," Feit said.

Sen. Kate Bolz introduced Legislative Bill 949 and said she plans to have it passed this session.

"One of the reasons I'm optimistic is we have worked with stakeholders," Bolz said, "Mainly the concerns of insurance providers who are worried about maintaining the affordability of insurance costs."

She also said the bill limits the amount of money insurance providers can increase their costs.

The hearing for the bill will take place Feb. 18. Feit said he plans to testify in support of it. If the bill were to pass, it would not go into effect until Jan. 2021.