Advertisement

Thousands enjoy drive-in Garth Brooks concert

The Lancaster Event Center is roaring Saturday night thanks to a drive-in concert. The center has been closed since the middle of March, so the event staff said the Garth Brooks concert was just what the community and staff needed.
The Lancaster Event Center is roaring Saturday night thanks to a drive-in concert. The center has been closed since the middle of March, so the event staff said the Garth Brooks concert was just what the community and staff needed. (KOLNKGIN)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Lancaster Event Center is roaring Saturday night thanks to a drive-in concert. The center has been closed since the middle of March, so the event staff said Saturday night was just what the community and staff needed.

The Lancaster Event Center was one of 300 theaters to host across the country. The center was sold out with 800 cars and six people per cars. The center found out that they were hosting about 10 days ago.

"It's really important because it got our team back engaged and back involved and this is our type of events a large type of event.," said Hoyt Kraeger, Lancaster Event Center, Special Events. "We're hoping it turns out well. We were able to figure out a way. It's not going to make us rich but we're just excited to be back in the event business. "

One party from Omaha said they've seen Garth Brooks in concert in Lincoln, and couldn't pass up the opportunity to see him again even if it's on a screen.

"Well it's awesome that he's doing this, and for so many drive-ins for a lot of people to see instead of just a concert where only a few people.. well not a few people, but this is awesome," said Laura Lovan of Omaha.

There were three ways to watch the concert: in a lawn chair closer to the screens, outside your vehicle and then inside your vehicle. The event center made social distancing a priority. They encouraged six feet of separation and there were also marked spots on the ground for groups.

The staff says the Garth Brooks concert was the kick-off to the Lancaster Event Center's drive-in series. More information is going to be released on future concerts.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

REPORTS: 8 Husker athletes, coaches test positive for COVID-19 since April

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Eight Husker athletes or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since early April, according to multiple reports.

News

Lincoln's Response to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a news conference Monday.

Local

Husker Harvest Days cancelled

Updated: 2 hours ago
Farm Progress, the Husker Harvest Days parent company, announced on Monday afternoon that the 2020 event will be cancelled.

Local

Bryan Health COVID-19 update for Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bryan Health provided information on the current number of COVID-19 cases at the hospital on Monday.

Latest News

News

Lincoln man causes over $10,000 in damage to Lincoln business

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lincoln police arrested Jeremey Thomas after he broke into Corner Stone Travel on Saturday, causing more than $10,000 in damage.

News

Man in custody assaults two officers at Lincoln hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man already in law enforcement custody was arrested this weekend for assaulting two officers at a hospital.

Coronavirus

Update on COVID-19 in Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a news conference Monday.

News

Nebraska Pork Expo

Updated: 6 hours ago
In this story, we learn about the upcoming Nebraska Pork Expo that is "virtual" this year.

News

Doane expands cannabis course offerings

Updated: 6 hours ago
After originally launching its Cannabis Certificate program in November, Doane University will be unveiling seven new cannabis courses offered on-ground and online to residential and non-residential students.

Forecast

The heat and humidity continues

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
An upper level ridge of high pressure over the Central Plains will continue to keep temperatures on the hot side and a southerly flow will keep it muggy for much of the week.