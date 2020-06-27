Thousands enjoy drive-in Garth Brooks concert

The Lancaster Event Center is roaring Saturday night thanks to a drive-in concert. The center has been closed since the middle of March, so the event staff said Saturday night was just what the community and staff needed.

The Lancaster Event Center was one of 300 theaters to host across the country. The center was sold out with 800 cars and six people per cars. The center found out that they were hosting about 10 days ago.

"It's really important because it got our team back engaged and back involved and this is our type of events a large type of event.," said Hoyt Kraeger, Lancaster Event Center, Special Events. "We're hoping it turns out well. We were able to figure out a way. It's not going to make us rich but we're just excited to be back in the event business. "

One party from Omaha said they've seen Garth Brooks in concert in Lincoln, and couldn't pass up the opportunity to see him again even if it's on a screen.

"Well it's awesome that he's doing this, and for so many drive-ins for a lot of people to see instead of just a concert where only a few people.. well not a few people, but this is awesome," said Laura Lovan of Omaha.

There were three ways to watch the concert: in a lawn chair closer to the screens, outside your vehicle and then inside your vehicle. The event center made social distancing a priority. They encouraged six feet of separation and there were also marked spots on the ground for groups.

The staff says the Garth Brooks concert was the kick-off to the Lancaster Event Center's drive-in series. More information is going to be released on future concerts.

