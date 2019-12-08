Thousands gather for 'Love the Locals' event

On Sunday, businesses from Lincoln and the surrounding areas got to show off their stuff at an annual holiday market.

More than 50 different businesses filled The Bay in Lincoln for the Love the Locals event, that had everything from beer to candles.

Event organizers say it is the perfect way for people to get holiday shopping done while being exposed to local businesses.

"This is just such a good platform for people who have a tiny little business, sometimes it's the only thing they do, sometimes it's only a side hustle. And it is just a great way for people in Lincoln to see the talents we have here, cause I think it is really special,” said Heather Eigsti.

Event organizers say last year they had about 3,000 people come out to the market and estimated there were thousands more this year.