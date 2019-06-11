Intruders cause thousands in damage to Lincoln elementary school

Lincoln Police are investigating after someone broke in and caused thousands of dollars in damage to Roper Elementary School on Tuesday morning.

LPD said around 3 a.m., authorities responded to Roper Elementary, located at 2323 S Coddington Avenue, on a report of a fire alarm.

According to police, the school had been vandalized and fire extinguishers were sprayed throughout the central area of the school.

Damage was caused throughout the majority of the school, and everything was left in general disarray, police said.

LPD said they are unsure how entry was gained.

Anyone in the area with video surveillance is asked to contact LPD at 402.441.6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402.475.3600.

