Thousands of Husker fans meet the 2019 football team

Husker fans are eagerly counting down the days to kick-off. Thursday night people got the chance to meet their favorite players and coaches.

It's the official start of the Husker football season as thousands waited for the gates to open for Fan Day. The first people in line were here well before the sun was even up.

"We got here at 4:30 this morning, and we've always tried to be first here for the last 20 some years," said Huskers fan Gary Weyers.

"I was here at 4:35 a.m., so it was pretty close, but next year I’m going to be the first,” Huskers fan said Mark Parker.

For some it's about keeping a tradition alive.

“My brother always came here every year with them, and they would sit hit for five or six hours, but my brother passed away last year of a heart attack, so I thought I would take the tradition of doing it," said Huskers fan Tera Weekly.

The lines were long especially for Coach Scott Frost, and the fan favorites.

Adrian Martinez was one of the main players people wanted to see.

The QB1 says it's such an honor to be apart of this organization and have the support from the fans.

"It's a blessing for sure still kind of surreal, but I’m just loving playing the game here and taking it step by step with that," said Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez.

The oddest item players signed was a mannequin wearing a red bikini, but most were more traditional including posters, helmets and footballs.

"These are figurines of (Luke) McCaffrey and (Adrian) Martinez that my dad painted, and I decided to bring them here to fan day, and have them sign them," said Huskers fan Dylan Doering.

Whether it was a first time or 10th time coming to fan day it's definitely a family affair.

"I love the huskers and brought my daughter today, so it's a good father daughter time," said Shawn Toovey.

From the early morning wake up calls to waiting in lines for hours Husker fans showed their passion from the Nebraska players.

