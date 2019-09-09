Thousands of THC products seized on I-80

A Seward County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 that led to the arrest of three men on Thursday. The stop also resulted in the seizure of 20 pounds of marijuana, 2,397 vials of THC oil and 358 packages of THC edibles.

The stop occurred at approximately 1530 hours on I80 mm 379; the deputy had conducted a traffic stop with a silver, Dodge minivan. The deputy was able to smell a powerful marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. At this time, a search was conducted on the vehicle.

During the vehicle search, deputies discovered 20 lbs of marijuana, 2,397 vials of THC oil and 358 packages of THC edibles. The driver Dangelo Trejo, 20, of Zion, IL and both passengers Alexander Quinonez, 19, Zion, IL and Luis Trejo, 37, of Zion, IL were arrested and are being charged with possession of a Marijuana and THC with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana over one pound, possession of U.S. currency used to purchase drugs, and no drug tax stamp.

The street value is approximated at $207,000.