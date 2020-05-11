Thousands sign petition to reinstate country of origin beef labeling

With the pandemic in full swing meat consumers are weary of where their meat is coming from and why grocery stores are running out.

Cows grazing at a ranch in Berwyn, NE. (Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)

According to cattlewoman Karina Jones the problem has to do with companies who export their meat to the United States from countries like Brazil and Mexico.

She said the majority of meatpacking plants are buying from those companies instead of utilizing the beef born and raised in the United States.

As a result, ranchers in America are suffering financially, which in turn hurts the economy.

Jones explained that Congress repealed mandatory country of origin labeling on meat which informs the consumer where the meat was born, raised and processed.

She believes that sticker could save the local cattle industry.

"We believe it's the consumers right to know where their beef comes from. We have confidence they will vote with their dollar if they can make that informed decision," said Jones.

Jones is encouraging concerned citizens to do their research.

"If labeling of your beef is important to you- if you want to know where it comes from, where it was born, raised and processed I encourage you to go to www.demandusabeef.com and sign the petition," she said.