Thousands to participate in Good Life Halfsy half-marathon on Sunday

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today encouraged residents turn out in support the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon Sunday, November 3. About 6,500 runners will participate in the race, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Seacrest Field and ends at the Railyard. The route, list of cheer stations and more information are available at goodlifehalfsy.com.

“There are easier ways to see our beautiful community than running through 13.1 miles of it–but you wouldn’t have thousands of our enthusiastic residents cheering along the way,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “Whether you are wearing a race bib or ringing a cowbell, the Good Life Halfsy is a celebration everyone in Lincoln can enjoy.”

Police will control intersections along the race route, and the public is advised to plan ahead for traffic delays. The Antelope Valley trail will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Randolph to Court streets. South-bound 70th Street will be closed from 8 to 11 a.m. from “O” Street to Pioneers Boulevard. Southbound 56th, 48th and 40th streets will be closed at Normal Boulevard from approximately 9 a.m. to noon. North and southbound drivers are encouraged to use 84th and 27th streets, and eastbound and westbound drivers are encouraged to use “O” Street and Pioneers Blvd. to bypass the race course.

Additional street closures are as follows:

-70th Street from Wedgewood to Pioneers Blvd. will be closed from 8:15 to 10:45 a.m.

-All lanes of Normal Blvd. from 70th to 56th streets will be closed from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

-One westbound lane of Normal Blvd. and Capital Parkway will be closed from 56th to Randolph streets from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

-Transformation Drive, N. 19th and Court streets in Innovation Campus will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Some streets in the North Bottoms will be partially closed, and parked vehicles may be towed. Parking will not be allowed on New Hampshire Street from 14th to 6th streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Canopy Street from “R” to “O” streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-The Arena festival lot and Haymarket Park lot will be available for parking, but some streets in this area will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.