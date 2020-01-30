Threatening messages sent through SCC open forum

Lincoln Police are investigating after nearly 400 messages, some threatening, were sent through an open forum to name the new cafeteria at Southeast Community College in Lincoln.

LPD said someone submitted the “strange” messages through the forum on Wednesday. There were almost 400 submissions that all had a similar theme, and some of them were threats.

LPD is aware and is investigating if it is a credible threat.

Operations on campus are running normally, and extra security has been assigned.

SCC is located at 8800 O Street in Lincoln.

SCC administration sent the following message to students and staff regarding the sitaution:

"As you may know, over the last two weeks we had a contest on the Lincoln campus to name the new Eatery. Participants could submit suggested names in the suggestion box or via a QR code on a website. After we began reviewing the submissions we found comments that required us to investigate further and notify the campus community.

The College is taking all possible steps to address the situation and we are working with local law authorities to assist us in this matter. At this time, we do not believe there is a danger or threat to the College community. We are committed to the safety and security of everyone at SCC and will continue to investigate as thoroughly as possible.

We will keep students, faculty and staff updated as much as we are able."