Threatening note at NP middle school prompts investigation

North Platte Police say someone left a threatening note in a North Platte Middle School bathroom. Officer Jeremiah Johnson says they are investigating the anonymous note at Adams Middle School.

It threatens a school shooting will happen on November 25th. Officer Johnson says North Platte Public Schools is fully cooperating with the department.

Police are also assisting the school district with security to ensure student safety. Officer Johnson says anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through the Safe Schools Hotline by calling 866-286-7233, or visiting www.seeandsend.info.

Anyone can call tips to Lincoln County Crime Stoppers, 534-8400, or leave them online at www.lincolncountycrimestoppers.com. Tips can go directly to the police at 535-6789.