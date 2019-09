The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects after three ATV’s were stolen from a home.

LSO said the three ATV’s were valued at $2,000 each and were taken sometime in the last month from an unlocked outbuilding.

The vehicles were stolen from 10551 South 98th Street, near Rocakbe and Saltillo.

LSO said they were called to the home on Wednesday, and so far no arrests have been made.