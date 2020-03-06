Three Kearney drug and child abuse suspects headed to trial court

Three suspects in Kearney drug case involving meth, heroin, morphine and two small children are headed to trial court.

Jessica Burns, 22, is charged with felony possession of morphine, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is also charged separately with felony possession of methamphetamine and two counts of felony child abuse. Two children, ages four and two, were in the house when investigators arrested Burns. The max penalties for convictions total ten years in prison.

Bruce Graham, 61, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and heroin and with possession of drug paraphernalia. The max penalties for convictions total four years in prison.

Both Burns and Graham waived evidence hearings and their cases were transferred to Buffalo County District Court for possible trial. As of Friday no new court hearings were scheduled for Burns. Graham faces an arraignment hearing April 3 and a plea hearing May 8.

Burns' husband Vincent Burns, 28, is also charged with meth possession and two counts of child abuse. Vincent Burns also waived an evidence hearing and is likely headed to trial court. Hearing dates are pending. The max penalties for conviction on the charges total eight years in prison.

The Burns couple and Graham were among five people arrested February fifth after an investigation by the Central Nebraska Drugs and Safe Streets Task Force.

The other two suspects Levi Graham, 29, and Stephen Riggs, 28, also face felony drug charges. Their court hearings are pending in Buffalo County.

