Saunders County Department of Corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19

Three Rivers Public Health Department is working with the Saunders County Sheriff's Department to investigate an employee within the Saunders County Department of Corrections who has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee is a Douglas County resident who is self-isolating at their home.

Contact investigations are underway to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.