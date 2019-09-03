Three State Penitentiary employees injured in assault

Three staff members at the Nebraska State Penitentiary were injured in an assault on September 2, according to NDCS.

One of the staff member was treated at the hospital for a cut under the eye. Two other staff members had minor injuries and did not need medical assistance.

Corrections officials said the assault happened just before 8:00 a.m. Monday inside the State Penitentiary’s dining hall.

According to NDCS, a staff member by the serving line was punched in the head multiple times. The inmate continued to resist staff members and was verbally aggressive.

NDCS has not released the name of the inmate involved. The incident will be investigated and sent to the county attorney for determination of prosecution.

