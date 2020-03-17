New coronavirus case in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is confirming three news cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Two of the cases were announced on Monday during a news conference. One of these cases is a man in his 20s who was in contact with another known case. The second is a man in his 30s who traveled to an area where COVID-19 is circulating and became ill after returning to Douglas County.

The third new case is another man in his 30s who was exposed in another state where COVID-19 is known to be spreading.

This brings the total number of cases in Nebraska to 21.

The Health Department Community has added some new sites as areas of potential low-risk community exposure.

Prairie Life Center at 84th and Q on Saturday, March 14, from 6-8 p.m.

Natural Grocers at 7831 Dodge Street on Thursday, March 12, from 8-9 p.m. and at the same location on Sunday, March 15, from 2:45-3:15 p.m.

Amateur Coffee at 3913 Cuming Street, on Friday March 13, from 8-8:30 a.m. and that same location on Saturday, March 14, from 10-11:30 a.m.

DCHD said anyone who may have been in those locations at the listed times, should self-monitor for symptoms of the disease including a fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing.

DCHD epidemiologists will continue contact investigations with everyone who is a confirmed COVID-19 case. The county now has 19 confirmed cases, one of them being a community acquired case.