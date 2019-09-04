Three arrested after man spotted lying on hood of moving vehicle with a beer

Lincoln Police arrested three people with active warrants after an officer spotted a man laying on the hood of a moving vehicle with a beer in one hand a cell phone in the other.

LPD said on August 31 around 1 p.m., the officer saw a blue Dodge Neon traveling north on 9th Street between Y and Charleston.

A 23-year-old man, later identified as Charlie Buss III, was lying on the hood of the car with a beer in one hand and taking a cell video with the other.

Titus Williams, 24, was identified as the driver, and Timothy Yankton, 24, was a passenger, who also had an open container of beer.

All three parties had active arrest warrants and were taken into custody.

Williams was cited for driving under suspension and open container, Bush was cited for riding on the outside of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana, and Yankton was cited for open container.

